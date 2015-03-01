By

Court appointed parenting classes will be held at the Heart and Soul Life Center on Muddy Gap road Tuesday September 12, 19 and 25 with four hour classes each day from 10 AM till 2 PM. Arrive at 9:30 AM to pre—register. Pre-registration Fee must be paid on the day you register ($15.00) and the fee to cover cast of Parenting Classes ($15.00) for a total of $30.00. All fees must be paid in full to receive your completion certificate. (No make-up classes). Bring a snack and a drink with you for a 15 minute break. No lunch break. No alcoholic beverages will be allowed. The Heart and Soul Phone Number is 606-599-8233.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line