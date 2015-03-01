Paul Hibbard Obit

By

Mr. Paul Hibbard, age 82 of Greenbriar departed this life on Thursday, February 23, 2017 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on Wednesday, August 22, 1934 in Manchester, Kentucky. He was a member of the Pleasant Run Baptist Church.

He leaves to mourn his passing his daughter: Paula Jackson and her husband Larry, a special boy whom he loved as a grandson: Leonard Root, his sisters: Shirley Wolfe of Greenbriar, Brenda Breshears of Somerset, and Sue Jones of Indiana and his brother: Eddie Baker.

He is preceded in death by his wife: Veda Hibbard, his mother: Martha Baker, his grandmother: Sarah Hibbard, his sister: Betty Jones, a special uncle that was like his brother: T. J. Hibbard, and his very special friend: Geraldine “Boots” Smith.

Funeral Services for Mr. Paul Hibbard will be conducted on Tuesday, February 28 at 2 PM at the Pleasant Run Baptist Church. Rev. Jerry Hurst will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Reid Cemetery in the Greenbriar Community.

Visitation will be held on Monday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

