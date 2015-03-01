Paul Ray Hubbard Obit

By

Paul Ray Hubbard died Wednesday

Funeral Friday 2 PM

Rominger Funeral Home

Burial in Jackson-Smith Cemetery (Lockards Creek)

Visitation after 11 AM

Mr. Paul Ray Hubbard, age 56 of Lockards Creek departed this life on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 after a battle with cancer. He was born on Thursday, April 7, 1960 in London, Kentucky to the union of Ray and Rena Shepherd Hubbard. He worked for Clay Pipeline.

He leaves to mourn his passing his children: Tiffany Hubbard and Aiden Hubbard, his grandchildren: Danielle Stewart and Tanner Stewart, and his mother: Rena Hubbard. Also surviving are his brothers and sisters; Doug Hubbard and his wife Becky, Lucy McDaniel and her husband Earl, Judy Smallwood and her husband Ronnie, Wanda Smith and her husband Melvin, Emily Gallaher and her husband Erek, and Peggy Sams and her husband Hansford.

He is preceded in death by his father: Ray Hubbard, and his grandparents: Brice and Lettie Hubbard and Melvin and Eva Shepherd.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Clay County Cancer Coalition.

Funeral Services for Mr. Paul Ray Hubbard will be conducted on Friday, December 30 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Steve May and Rev. Ronnie Smith will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Jackson-Smith Cemetery in the Lockards Creek Community.

Visitation will be on Friday after 11 AM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

