Pauletta Jo Price Teater Obit

Pauletta Jo Price Teater, 64, of Lancaster, passed away Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at her home. She is survived by her loving husband, Larry. Pauletta was born on August 24, 1953 in Oneida, KY to Georgia Mavis Bowling Price and the late Dorsie Price.

Also surviving is a son, Byron Welby Teater (Kim) of Hazard, KY; a grandson, Jakob Welby Teater of Hazard, KY; two brothers, Larry Price (Judy) of Franklin, OH, and Howard Price (Sandra) of Vincent, KY; two sisters, Diana Mays and Judy Amis (Jack) both of Vincent, KY; a sister in law, Peggy Teater Derringer of Lancaster; five nephews, five nieces, seven great-nephews, nine great-nieces, and one great-great-nephew.

Along with her father, Pauletta was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, J.W. “Tink” and Anna Teater; and a brother-in-law, Gary Mays.

Funeral services will be 2 PM Monday, September 25, 2017 at Spurlin Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jim Nichols, Donnie Case, and Mike Case officiating. Visitation will be 5-9 PM Sunday.