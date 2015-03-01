Pauline Brown Obit

By

Pauline Brown died Thursday

Funeral Noon Saturday

Britton Funeral Home

Interment in Cemetery

Visitation 10 AM Saturday

Pauline Brown, 88, of Manchester, passed away Thursday, February 15th, 2017, at her home. Pauline was preceded in death by her husband Robert Brown and her parents Bill and Martha Phillips.

She is survived by her sister Doris Faye Barnett and husband Bob of Bradenton, FL, her sisters-in-law Ann Minton of London, KY and Francis Phillips of Lebanon, TN and the her niece and nephews Sonja Barnett, Walter Zane Mullins and Bryson Mullins.

She was also preceded in death by her brother and sister, Roy Phillips and Charlene Mullins.

Funeral services for Pauline Brown will be 12 noon Saturday, February 18th, 2017, at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with George Grigsby officiating. Burial will follow in the Engine Cemetery.

Visitation will be 10 am Saturday, February 18th, 2017, at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.