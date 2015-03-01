By

Police Blotter January 2018

Jeffery D. Burkhart, age 34, of North Highway 421 (Manchester) arrested after he was observed walking in a creek in 18 degree temperature. Clay County Sheriff Deputies Jeremy Gabbard and Brandon Edwards observed Burkhart walking up from the creek on North Highway 421 across from the junction of North KY 11 carrying large sticks. He was unable to stand still and told Gabbard he had smoked meth and weed that day. He was halluniciang and seeing red streaks in the sky and talking out of his head and failed field sobriety tests. He was considered a danger to himself and others and booked into Clay County Detention Center and charged with public intoxication (controlled substance) (excludes alcohol).

J.R. Brock, age 33, of East Bernstadt was arrested off East Hal Rogers Parkway (1/2 mile East of London) on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of a controlled substance (first offense) (second degree). Laurel County Sheriff John Root reported that Brock was arrested by Deputy Gary Mehler who lodged him into the Laurel County detention Center.