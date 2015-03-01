Police Blotter February 2018

By

Rebecca Hamm, age 44, of Town Branch Road (Manchester) was arrested after she refused to leave Walmart February 1. Hamm was at Walmart making threats to customers and was asked to leave by employees. Manchester Police Department Officer George Stewart arrived at the scent and asked her to leave the Walmart property several times but she became irate, and began to yell and curse the officer. After being threatening with arrest she still refused and was placed under arrest. Hamm was booked into Clay County Detention Center and charged with criminal trespassing (second degree) and disorderly conduct (second degree).