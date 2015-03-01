Police Blotter March 2018

By

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Robert Wayne Henson, age 35, of Manchester was arrested after several reports of domestic violence. Manchester Assistant Police Chief Patrick Robinson received several complaints the Henson was hitting a woman on US 421. When Robinson arrived he observed Henson pushing a woman against the House Enterprises box truck. She was crying and had red marks on her neck and bruises on her arm. She said they were arguing over him accusing her of being unfaithful. Robert Henson was booked into Clay County Detention Center and charged with assault (fourth degree) (domestic violence) minor injury and drug paraphernalia.

Ernie R. Bratcher, age 32 of Long Branch Road (Manchester) was arrested on a Clay District warrant in which Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Officer Chris Meadows states that on April 4 (2015) he was looking for turkey hunters during youth season and found Bratcher stopped at a cemetery. He game the officer a fake name then fled from the officer after he was commanded to stop. During his flight he hit the officers truck. After further investigation Meadows discovered the vehicle was stolen and Batcher was driving on a suspended listen. Kentucky State Police Trooper Jarod Smith made the arrest on Bratcher Road. Bratcher was booked into Clay County Detention Center and charged with parole violation, reckless driving, receiving stolen property ($10,000.00 or more), fleeing or evading police (first degree) (motor vehicle), giving officer a false name or address and driving on DUI suspended license (first offense).

Dillis Blevins, age 39, of Manchester was arrested after he was observed sitting inside a Corum Flower Shop van attempted to build a fire. When Clay County Deputy Sheriff Cody Blackwell arrived on the scene Blevins was no longer attempted to build a fire. Manchester Police Department officer Antonio Dodson assisted Blackwell at the scene. Blevins was booked into Clay County Detention Center and charged with criminal trespassing (third degree).