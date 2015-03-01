By

Police Blotter: July 2017

Tina Louise Stidham, age 38, of Hima is facing drug charging after a shoplifting incident at Manchester Walmart. According to her arrest citation she took property worth $1395.49 from Walmart and tried to leave without paying. Officers with the Manchester Police Department found a small baggie of Meth in her right front pocket. She was placed under arrest by MPD officer George Stewart who was assisted at the scene by MPD Chief Chris Fultz and Clay County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Edwards.

She was booked into the Clay County Detention Center and charged with theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting) (under $500 00) and possession controlled substance (first degree) (first offense) (methamphetamine).

Amanda Wells, age 34, of Bowling Street (Manchester) has been charged with writing cold checks. She was arrested by Manchester Police Department Officer George Stewart on a Clay District Court warrant in which Mike Bowling states that between June 6 and June 11 Wells issued eight checks in the total amount of $708.63 to Mikes Quick Stop knowing they would not be honored.

When she was questioned at Heritage Inn she gave officers a false name (Ashley Stephens) because she knew she had an active warrant. MPD officer Jeremy Garrison assisted in the arrest.

She was booked into the Clay County Detention Center and charged with giving police officer a false name and theft by deception (under $10,000.00).

Laura A. Saylor, age 56, of Park Avenue (Manchester) has been jailed after a traffic stop on Firehouse Branch Road. Kentucky State Police Trooper Derrick Combs observed the driver was not wearing a seat belt. The 1996 Toyota Corolla came to an abrupt stop in the roadway and Trevor Hicks moved into the passenger seat. Combs conducted a traffic stop and while talking to Saylor he observed she had slurred speech, constricted pupils and was uneasy on her feet. She told Combs she had taken Meth the day before and was also taking prescription medications. She failed several field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest. Upon a search of the officers found a Marijuana cigarette and two glass-smoking pipes in the center console. She also had a metal smoking pipe and one gram of a crystal like substance in he purse that she admitted was meth.

She refused a blood test and was booked into the Clay County Detention Center and charged with failure to wear seatbelts; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense); operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, drugs etc. (first offense); drug paraphernalia (buy/possess) (first degree) (first offense) (drug unspecified).

Officers arrested 42-year-old Chad Parks, age 42, of Manchester has been arrested in Berea on public intoxication charges according to an article in bereaonline.com. Officers were called to Circle K on Richmond Road in reference to a subject who was possibly under the influence. He was located inside the store and showed several signs of impairment.