Police Blotter: August 2017

Lisa Wagers, age 42, of Manchester was arrested on Tuesday morning August 1st, 2017 at approx. 8:53 A.M. by Deputy Josh Scott according to a press release from Laurel County Sheriff John Root. The arrest occurred on Tuesday morning after Deputy Josh Scott was dispatched to a complaint of a possible intoxicated subject in a vehicle off east Ky 80 near a business approx. 5 miles east of London. When Deputy Scott arrived in the area, he located this subject sitting in the driver’s seat of a white colored Mitsubishi Montero-keys in ignition. The driver had slurred speech , and following an investigation was determined to be under the influence. Wagers was charged with: Operating a motor vehicle under the influence 2nd offense and was lodged in the Laurel County detention Facility. Photo courtesy of the Laurel County detention Facility.