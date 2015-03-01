By

Police Blotter September 2017

Traci Mays, age 45, of White Street (Manchester) was arrested after she was found in the middle of Marcum Hill Road “manifestly under the influence by Manchester Police officer Jonathan Jackson. When Mays was being booked into jail a security officer observed her “swallowing some pills”. She was rushed to Manchester Memorial Hospital were she hit and damaged a door. When she was released and returned to jail she began kicking the window of the patrol car. MPD officer Antonio Dobson and Deputy Sheriff Paul Michael Whitehead assisted in the arrest.

Mays was booked into the Clay County Detention Center and charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offense); public intoxication (controlled substance) (excludes alcohol); resisting arrest and criminal mischief (third degree).

Raven Rashad Horsey, age 27, of Third Street (Manchester) was arrested after he ran away from police, leaving behind several “cups” of marijuana in his bedroom. Manchester Police Department officer Jeff Collett came to Horsey’s home looking for the subject of a warrant. A female who answer the knock on the door said Horsey ran out the back door.

Horsey was booked into the Clay County Detention Center and charged with cultivating marijuana (15 plants or more) (first offense).

Jason Hubbard, age 40, of Maupin Hollow Road (Manchester) was arrested in McKee by the Jackson County Sheriff’s office on a Clay district warrant in which Roberta Benge states that on August 15 Hubbard broke into a house and building, taking numerous items valued in excess of $2000.00.

Norma Jones (AKA Norma Smith), age 49, of Cope Road (Manchester) is facing a second drug possession charge after an arrest on a previous possession charge. When Manchester Police Department officer Jeremy Garrison arrested her on a Clay Grand Jury warrant he searched her and found a clear baggie with a crystal like substance inside.

Lois Henson, age 33, of Cemetery Road (Manchester) was arrested for trespassing when she came to a Belle’s Fork Road home and refused to leave. When Kentucky State Police Trooper Derick Combs arrived she locked herself in the bathroom. She failed field sobriety tests an appeared to be under the influence of meth.

Adam Arnett, age 19, of Crane Creek Road (Manchester) was arrested by Clay County Sheriff Deputy Drew Jackson on a Clay district warrant in which Carrie White states that on August 11 Arnett exercised control over aluminum tire rims that were locked in her barn.

John B. Whitehead, age 31, of Highway 1350 (Manchester) was arrested by Clay County Sheriff Deputy Jeremy Gabbard on a Clay district court warrant in which Anna Hubbard states that on November 13 of 2013 Whitehall shoved his sister against a wall, defaced property by kicking a car bumper and threatened to burn her house down if he got a warrant.

Jason E. Smith, age 38, of North Highway 421 (Manchester) was arrested after he was an unwelcome guest at a Fox Hollow Road home and refused to leave. Clay County Sheriff Deputies Jeremy Gabbard and Brandon Edwards arrived on the scene and Smith told the officers he was home fighting with his wife. He was determined to be manifestly under the influence and a danger to himself and others. While refusing to get in the patrol car he began cussing and yelling. After arriving at the jail he told the officers he had taken crystal meth.

Shirley Turner, age 38, of 3rd Street (Manchester) was arrested after attempting to hide the fact Rico Walker was not in the house despite the fact officers saw him hiding under a bed while looking through a bedroom window. Manchester Police Department officers Antonio Dobson and Taye Napier talked to Turner at the front door and she told them she barley knew Walker who was in Laurel County. Turner screamed and cursed at the officers as the attempted to apprehend Walker.