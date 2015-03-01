By

Police Blotter December 2017

Walter Hoskins, age 51, of Charlie Rawlings Road (Manchester) was arrested on a Clay District Court warrant in which Kentucky State Police Trooper Shawn Boroviak states that on November 24 Hoskins struck his girlfriend with a cane and broke her arm. Kentucky State Police Trooper First Class Josh Wilson at Hoskins’ home on Charlie Rawlings Road made the arrest. Hoskins was booked into Clay County Detention Center and charged with assault (second degree) (domestic violence).

Jonathan Rawlings, age 31, of Upper Rader Road (Manchester) was arrested after he “went out of control” while police were investigating an earlier complaint. Kentucky State Police Trooper Jarod Smith went to a home on Upper Rader Road, which is a neighbor of Rawlings. Social Services were investigating a report that Rawlings had “got into a fight with a woman who was not released to him in front of his kids”. Smith assisted in completing a prevention plan to protect the kids with Rawlings’ aunt and grandmother.

While leaving Smith saw Rawlings outside his aunt’s house yelling and cursing. His aunt advised that he was out of control and she could not deal with him. He continued to yell and scream while the trooper was still there. After he was arrested he continued to yell, curse and kick the cage in the cruiser. Rawlings was booked into Clay County Detention Center and charged with disorderly conduct (second degree) and public intoxication (controlled substance) (excludes alcohol).

Sandra J Brock (AKA Joann Smith), age 53, of Highway 2000 (Manchester) was arrested on a Clay District Court warrant in which Mary Ann Wagers states that on May 10 Brock took a gun that belonged to Wagers. Clay County Deputy Sheriff Cody Blackwell arrested her at her home. She was booked into Clay County Detention Center and charged with theft by unlawful taking (firearm).

Christopher Mills, age 35, of Braxton Lane (Lily) was arrested after leaving children home alone and driving under the influence with another child. Kentucky State Police Trooper Logan Howell contacted KSP Trooper Jarod Smith and advised him to go to Beech Creek Apartments and located Mills. Howell was at Mills’ home in Lily with Social Services. Smith was to locate a three-year-old child and do a welfare check. When Smith arrived at the apartment Mills pulled out of the parking lot in a 2003 Chrysler Town and Country Van. When Smith pulled him over on Bowling Street the child was in the back seat buckled up. Smith noticed Mills appeared to be high and had slurred speech and placed him under arrest. Trooper Howell was contacted and he told Smith to take the child into custody.

Mills had left other kids home alone and they were already in custody. The child’s grandmother had been contacted and was on the way to pick up the child at the Clay 911 Center. Clay County Deputy Sheriff Jeff Kelsey arrived on the scene and took custody of the child while Smith waited on Hacker’s Towing to get the vehicle. Mills was taken to Manchester Memorial Hospital and submitted to a blood test. Mills was unable to contact an attorney but he did contact a family member to check on the condition of his children.

Mills was booked into Clay County Detention Center and charged with suspended license (second offense); no seat belts; operating motor vehicle under influence (fourth or more offense); endangering the welfare of a minor and no insurance.

Brittany Hooker, age 25, of Needmore Hollow Road (Manchester) was arrested after refusing to leave the hospital. Manchester Police Officer Jeff Collett and Kentucky State Police Trooper Jarod Smith responded to a complaint from Manchester Memorial Hospital that Hooker had been released from the hospital but refused to leave. She was “screaming and talking gibberish” when officer arrived. The hospital had other patients in the waiting room while Hooker continuer to act erratic.

Hooker was booked into Clay County Detention Center and charged with disorderly conduct (second degree) and criminal trespassing (third degree).

George Pearl Walker, age 41, of Veronica Lane (Manchester) was arrested on a Clay District Court warrant in which Teddy Smallwood states that on October 18 in the Save A Lot parking lot Walker “walked up to Smallwood’s vehicle and held a gun to the car and threatened to kill Smallwood”. Smallwood and a five-year-old child were in the vehicle at the time.

Manchester Police Officer Gary Jordan made the arrest at Walker’s home. Walker was booked into Clay County Detention Center and charged with terroristic threatening (third degree),

Cordia Gray, age 38, and Hazel Gray, age 73, of Little Creek Road (Big Creek) were arrested on a Clay County District warrant in which Tammy Lynch states that Hazel Gray and Cordia Gray came onto Lynch’s property with others they had hired and cut weeds and trees. Clay County Deputy Sheriff Jeremy Gabbard made the arrest at the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Both were booked into the Clay County Detention Center and charged with criminal trespassing (third degree) and criminal mischief (third degree).

Beverly Wagers, age 44, of North Highway 11 (Barbourville) was arrested by Kentucky State Police Trooper Shawn Boroviak after he observed Wagers operating a motor vehicle without wearing a seat belt on Add Hollow Road. During the traffic stop she failed to signal her turn off the roadway. She had pinpoint pupils and slurred speech and failed several field sobriety tests. She was taken to Manchester Memorial Hospital and refused the requested blood test.

When she was booked into jail and searched she was searched and jail personnel located a cellophane cigarette package wrapper containing a white crystallized substance as well as an unopened suboxone wrapper in her undergarments. Her citation states, “She was a two timed convicted felon who introduced a substance into the jail which was a danger to other inmates and well as jail staff”.

She was booked into the Clay County Detention Center and charged with failure to wear seat belts; operation motor vehicle under the influence (first offense); possession of controlled substance (first degree) (second offense) (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance (third degree) (drug unspecified); promoting contraband (first degree) and persistent felon offender.

Angela R. Lovins, age 26, of Gregory Branch Road (Manchester) was arrested after Kentucky State Police Trooper Logan Wolfe received a complaint from Clay 911 that Bridgette Downey called an advised she had been involved in a motor vehicle accident and a Black Honda Accord driven by Lovins had struck her vehicle. Bridgette stated that Lovins’ vehicle had struck her and she drove off. Downey told the officer were Lovins was going and Wolfe was able to locate Lovins and a Black Accord on Gregory Road. When she saw the police officer Lovins ran away on foot.

When she was questioned she said she had been with her family and it wasn’t her in the car. She was wearing the clothes Downey had described. She was told she was under arrest, then grabbed a family member and said she was not going. She refused several time to go with the trooper. He grabbed her arm and pulled her away from the family member who apologized for having to deal with her. It was determined she was manifestly under the influence or drugs. She stated she had smoked marijuana like cigarettes.

She was booked into Clay County Detention Center and charged with leaving scene of accident (failure to render aid or assistance); fleeing or evading police (second degree) (on foot); public intoxication (controlled substance) (excludes alcohol) and resisting arrest.

Rafael Roark, age 25, of Belles Fork Road (Manchester) was arrested after Clay County Deputy Sheriff Cody Blackwell responded to a call came from Clay 911 that Roark was at a home on Belles Fork Road, laying on the front porch beating on the door. When Blackwell arrived he was still on the porch and refused to leave. Roark advised the officer he had taken meth earlier. Roark was booked into Clay County Detention Center and charged with criminal trespassing (third degree) and public intoxication (controlled substance) (excludes alcohol).

Amanda Roark, age 20, of Lyttleton Road (Manchester) was arrested on a Clay District warrant in which Cindy Jordan Eversole states that on December 1 kicked Roark kicked Eversole and threaten to cut her throat with a switchblade. Clay County Deputy Sheriff Michael Cagle made the arrest at Arrowhead Court. Roark was booked into Clay County Detention Center and charged with wanton endangerment (second degree) and assault (fourth degree) (no visible injury).

Travis Owens, age 36, and Emily Owens, age 34, of South Highway 421 (Manchester) have been arrested on a Clay District warrant in which Norma Messer states that on November 6 they broke a lock on Messer’s outbuilding and took approximately $800.00 or her property. Manchester Police Officer Jason Combs made the arrest at Relco Plaza. Both were booked into Clay County Detention Center and charged with burglary (third degree) and theft by unlawful taking ($500.00 or more but under $10,000.00).