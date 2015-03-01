By

Police Blotter: March 22

Couple charged with causing death of dog

A Clay County couple have been arrested and charged with cruelty to animals and criminal littering. Jim Baker, age 54, of North Highway 421 (Manchester) and Mary Ann Baker, age 45, of Roark Road (London) were indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury and charged with damaging the walls, doors and broke a faucet in a trailer belonging to Betty Meredith causing damage in excess of $1000.00 on July 25 (2016). They also threw litter, including mattress and chair on the property and caused the death of a dog by abandonment of the trailer.

Jim Baker was arrested by Manchester Police Officer Jeff Couch and lodged in the Clay County detention center under a $30,000.00 property bond.

Mary Baker was arrested by Manchester Police Officer George Stewart and jailed under a $20,000.00 property bond.

Daniels arrested on Clay warrant

A London woman has been arrested on a Clay County warrant on North Laurel Road last week. According to Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Detective Chris Edwards along with Deputy Bryon Lawson arrested Karmen Daniels, age 25, of Spring Street (London) was charged with operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license and was found to have the Clay County warrant for failure to appear in court on charges of operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to surrender revoked operator’s license; and failure to appear in court.