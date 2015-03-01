Police Blotter October 2017

By

Brad Smith, age 32, of Manchester was arrested early Sunday morning off KY 229 two miles south of London after a traffic stop on a Toyota Highlander that failed to come to a complete stop at an intersection. Laurel Deputy Byron Lawson noted a strong odor of alcoholic beverages emitting from Smith. Laurel Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Office Deputy Byron Lawson arrested Smith October 1, 2017 at approximately 1:47 AM. Deputy Lawson determined he was under the influence. Smith was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence (second offense) and disregarding a stop sign and was lodged in the Laurel County detention Center.