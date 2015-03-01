Pedestrian Causes Accident

By

Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Mink along with Deputy Brandon Broughton and Deputy Charlie Johnson investigated a two vehicle serious injury traffic crash (caused by a pedestrian stepping into the road) which occurred on Hal Rogers Parkway approximately 3 miles west of London on Saturday morning February 24, 2018 at approximately 11:23 AM.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

The investigating deputies report that apparently a male subject stepped into the roadway forcing an eastbound Cadillac SUV to stop suddenly. A 2500 Dodge ram pickup also traveling eastbound behind the Cadillac was unable to stop due to wet roads and struck the Cadillac SUV in the rear causing severe damage to both vehicles.

Apparently the pedestrian had thrown a flashlight at another passing car after it stopped, and he had tried to get into the car, but the driver would not let him into her car. The flashlight struck that car –a silver Hyundai four-door car prior to the other 2 vehicle collision..(Deputies were enroute to that area prior to the crash to investigate a complaint of a male subject jumping out in front of vehicles, sitting in the roadway, and laying in the roadway)

The two vehicles involved in the collision were identified as:

• a Cadillac SUV driven by Patsie Gumm age 55 of London – transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to St. Joseph Hospital London with serious injuries.

• A Dodge 2500 ram pickup driven by Lonnie Herndon age 63 of London – injured and transported by a personal vehicle to the hospital.

Assisting at the scene of the crash was: London Laurel Rescue Squad, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, and Swiss Colony Volunteer fire department.

The pedestrian that caused the accident was not injured and was arrested and identified as Jason Cowden age 38 of Lily charged with wanton endangerment – first degree; criminal mischief – third-degree; resisting arrest; public intoxication; and disorderly conduct and a pedestrian violation. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County detention Center. Photo of accused is courtesy of the Laurel County detention Center. Photos of crash site provided by Deputy Brad Mink.