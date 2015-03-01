Pennington’s have opened their hearts

By

Necco Hazard would like to acknowledge Ben and Stacy Pennington have opened their home, hearts, and arms to several children who needed them. Ben and Stacy have been dependable, trustworthy and gone far and beyond to provide quality care to the children who have entered their home. Stacy has been up many nights nursing sick children and wiped many tears from broken hearts. Thank you, Ben and Stacy for all you have done. Necco Hazard looks forward to watching you and your family grow.

Why do the Pennington’s do this?

Because they want to make a difference and have so much love to share with these children. The Pennington’s have been the light in children’s darkness and the guides who led them to a better place.

Nicholas Hobbs, believed “Time is an ally, working on the side of growth in a period of development when life has a tremendous forward thrust.” Ben and Stacy have shown patience and understanding always. They have allowed time to be their ally.

Necco of Hazard, KY provides community based services for at-risk children and their families.

