A major change is now in effect for those who want to order new personalized license plates. Requests must be submitted to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Department of Vehicle Regulation, Division of Motor Vehicle Licensing through the Drive.KY.Gov website. Approved requests will receive a pre-approval form that should be taken to the local County Clerk’s office for submission with the official application form. County Clerks will notify each customer when their new license plate is ready for pick-up. Denied requests will receive notification by mail or e-mail, including explanation of the appeals process. For more information call 502-574-1257 or Clay County Clerk Mike Baker at 606-598-2544.

On the Drive.Ky.Gov website, please click the Vehicle Services drop-down menu at the top of the home page, and then click on the License Plates link.

Customers will be guided through an online search to ensure the desired plate is available.

If the desired plate is available, then customers will complete an online request form.

Every request will be reviewed by a Division of Motor Vehicle Licensing committee to ensure full compliance with state law.

Customers will be notified of the Committee’s decision by mail or e-mail within 30 days.