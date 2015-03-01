By

Pest Control Training will be held August 9 from 10 AM till 2 PM at the EXCEL Building (Beside McDonalds). Registration is $6, which includes lunch. Open to the public! For more information, call 598-2789.

Are you worried about bugs you may find in your home, apartment, business or hotel, such as, roaches, bed bugs, lice, millipedes, box elder bugs, Japanese beetles and drain flies? This program, presented by Dr. Lee Townsend & Dr. Mike Po er from University of Kentucky, will help you to identify and control bugs you may have. CEU requests have been requested from Frankfort. This program can be a ended by any homeowner, educational institution, business, hotel management, assisted living, Senior Citizens Center, hotel management, schools, and housing complexes that needs information on bug management.