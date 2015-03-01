Pesticide Applicator Training

By

Private Pesticide Applicator Trainings on April 13th; one at 10:00 am and the other at 6:00 pm at the Extension Office. You must call us at 606-598-2789 and sign up for the time that best suits you.

