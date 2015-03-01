Pharmacist With Ties to Clay Found Guilty

By

A former Berea pharmacist has been convicted of dispensing pseudoephedrine knowing it would be used to manufacture methamphetamine in Clay and several other surrounding counties. Lonnie Hubbard, age 41, was convicted by a federal jury on 71 counts, also including 56 drug counts, involving the illegal dispensing of controlled substances without a legitimate medical purpose; maintaining a drug involved premises; 12 counts of money laundering; and two conspiracy charges. A jury that sat through an eight-day trial returned a guilty verdict after deliberating for three hours.

“This case sends a strong message to medical professionals who dispense controlled substances: failure to exercise reasonable professional judgment, by consistently ignoring suspicious behavior, will not be tolerated,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Carlton S. Shier IV.

According to evidence presented at trial, from 2010 until 2015, Hubbard, who owned Rx Discount Pharmacy in Berea, sold prescription pain pills, without a legitimate medical purpose, and sold pseudoephedrine, knowing or having reason to believe that it was being used to manufacture methamphetamine. Many of the people Hubbard sold to were addicts and drug traffickers from Madison, Rockcastle, Laurel, Clay and other counties in central and eastern Kentucky.

