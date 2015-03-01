Phillip “Bud” Cornett Obit

By

Phillip (Bud) Marshall Cornett 90 died Friday

He was born in 1926 in Clay County

Funeral 2 PM Saturday

Connersville (IN) Baptist Temple

Burial in Valley Grove Cemetery

Visitation 12 (noon)

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Phillip (Bud) Marshall Cornett, 90, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ July 28,2017. He was born September 3,1926 in Larue, Clay County, KY.

He married Lois LaVonne Maggard December 16,1947 in London, KY, who survives.

Surviving besides his wife of 69 years, Lois Cornett include two children: Rev. Larry Earl Cornett and wife Jeanne, Pastor of Bethel Baptist Temple in Cincinnati. Cathy Ann Cornett Barrett and husband Don Barrett, Jr. of Georgia. Grandchildren: Rev. Phillip Scott Cornett and wife Annette, Amber Cornett Hutchins and husband Rev. Shayne Hutchins, Rev. Jeffery Scott Cornett and wife Bryn, Nathan Earl Cornett, Daniel Benjamin Cornett, Tyler Davidson Barrett, and Victoria Elizabeth Barrett Dean. Great Grandchildren: Audrey Elizabeth, Ashley Ellen, and Brian Andrew Cornett. Kathleen Elizabeth, Benjamin Joseph, Emma Ellen, and Reece Hutchins. Millie Caye, Penelope LaVonne, Carter Andrew Barrett.

Surviving Brothers and Sisters: Maude Alexander, Kate Burkhart, Sue Tolliver, Carol Griffin, Bill Cornett, and Jeannie Henderson.

Proceeded in death by: Parents Earl and Pearl Cornett, three sisters June Shepherd, Patsy McKenny, Margie Henderson and four brothers Henry Lee Cornett, Loyd (Bob) Cornett, John Robert Cornett, and Larry Wayne Cornett. Great Grandson Carter Andrew Barrett.

Phillip was a charter member of Connersville Baptist Temple and served as a Trustee and Usher. He loved his church and was faithful attending. His favorite Bible verse was John 3:16. He retired from Ford in Connersville IN in 1991 after 40 years.

His farm was his pride and joy. He loved farming and had been raised on the farm with all its joys and hard work. He loved growing a garden and sharing it’s bounty with others. He loved animals of all kinds and they loved him.

He was an excellent carpenter, brick mason, block layer, electrician and plummer. We see his professional, precise work all around Fayette and Rush counties. Hobbies: Farming, traveling, camping, horses, hunting, fishing, boating, flea marketing, and Bluegrass music. Most of all he enjoyed his family, friends and grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 PM Saturday, August 5, 2017 at Connersville Baptist Temple with his son, Rev. Larry Cornett officiating. Burial will be in Valley Grove Cemetery. Friends may call at the church from 12 (noon) until the time of the service on Saturday.

In his wishes, Philip Cornett asked that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Victory People Church building fund www.youcaring.com where his grandson Jeffrey Cornett is pastor. Phillip’s desire was to see his memory honored through the ministry of his children and grandchildren. Thank you for your love and support of this ministry in honor of Bud’s life.

Miller, Moster, Robbins Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements and family and friends may visit also at millermosterrobbins.com.

http://www.pal-item.com/story/life/announcements/obituaries/0001/01/01/phillip-bud-cornett/104104186