Phone scammers are at it again. Jackson Energy officials says co-op members have reported receiving phone calls telling them their electricity will be disconnected unless they pay their bill immediately over the phone with a debit, credit or prepaid card. Combs says if you receive a call from someone claiming to be with Jackson Energy and demanding immediate payment, hang up. If you have any questions or concerns about phone calls you receive, contact Jackson Energy at 1-800-262-7480. Beware and don’t fall victim to phone scams.

“The thieves are also getting more creative,” says Jackson Energy Manager of Member Services Karen Combs. “Members said the incoming phone call shows up as Jackson Energy on the caller ID.”