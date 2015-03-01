Photo contest on education

By

Forward in the Fifth (FIF) is launching a regional photo contest for its Faces in Education initiative. FIF is asking students to capture a photo that represents “What I love about education” for a chance to win a mobile tablet. The photos, including a caption, showcase the student’s favorite thing about education. Entries will be accepted until May 1st. Voting will take place in May on social media. For more information on Forward in the Fifth, contact Jim Tackett at 606-677-6000.

Students attending schools within Forward in the Fifth’s service area are encouraged to participate. The service area includes: Adair, Bath, Bell, Boyd, Breathitt, Carter, Casey, Clay, Clinton, Cumberland, Elliott, Estill, Floyd, Garrard, Green, Harlan, Jackson, Jessamine, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Magoffin, Martin, McCreary, Menifee, Metcalfe, Monroe, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Russell, Rowan, Taylor, Wayne, Whitley, and Wolfe counties.

“Students are the foundation of our educational system,” said Jim Tackett, executive director of Forward in the Fifth. “This competition is an easy and fun way to receive direct student insight on teaching and learning successes across our 45-county service area. We are anxious to hear from young people.”

Contest guidelines are provided for students on the registration form available at www.fif.org. Students are encouraged to use their mobile phones or devices to create photos.

Deadline for all registration forms and photos is Monday, May 1st. The grand prize will be an electronic tablet, with other prizes being gift cards.

Forward in the Fifth, a non-profit organization and an affiliate of The Center for Rural Development, was formed in 1986 by U.S. Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers, (KY-05), and other leaders to work to reverse low education attainment levels in the Fifth Congressional District. The organization strives to engage community stakeholders to advance the value of education; serves as advocates to advance all education systems to improve educational attainment; and supports schools and stakeholders to secure needed resources to improve the quality of education within their local communities.

