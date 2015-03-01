By

The Clay County Extension Office presents Photography Camp May 22nd at 1:00 pm at the Extension Office. Let your child experience the art of photography. Photography Camp is FREE & open to all youth in 3rd – 12th grades. Cameras will be provided or you can bring your own. Each child will have the opportunity to exhibit their best photographs at the Clay County Showcase in June and the Clay County Homemakers Photography Show in August. Please call 606-598-2789 to register before the May 19th deadline. Limited number of spots are available.

Educational programs of Kentucky Cooperative Extension serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.