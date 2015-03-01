By

The Clay County Homemaker’s Photography Show will be August 30—September 1 at the Clay County Extension Office. Everyone can enter pictures in 11 categories – color and black & white, adult, youth and professional. Enter pictures on Wednesday, August 30 from 11:30 AM – 6 PM. Photographs will be on display and open to the public for viewing on Thursday, August 31 from 12 PM – 4 PM and on Friday, September 1 from 10 AM – 3 PM. Entry fee is $5.00 per picture. All proceeds go to the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund at UK Hospital and Clay County Homemakers. Pictures can be matted, but not framed. You can bring an easel for display. Photos need to be the original work of the person entering them and taken in the last 2 years. 1st and 2nd place ribbons will be given in each category. 1st place Best of Show will receive $15 and 2nd place Best of Show will receive $10, in adult and youth. Call 598-2789 for more information or for a list of categories visit our website at:

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

https://clay.ca.uky.edu/files/categories_2017.pdf.

Educational programs of Kentucky Cooperative Extension serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.