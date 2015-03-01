By

Oneida Volunteer Fire Department annual fundraiser pig roast will be held Saturday October 7 from 11 AM till 4 PM at the Oneida Park. A plate lunch and drink will be $5.00. A drawing will be held for cash prizes of $100.00, $75.00 and $50.00. Tickets are $5.00 each and you do not need to be present to win. For more information contact Chief Derick Simpson at 606-847-4730. You can get more information from any fire department member.

