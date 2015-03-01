Pitt Buttery Obit

By

Pitt Buttery died Monday

Funeral 2 PM Friday

Bowling Funeral Home

Burial in Pleasant Grove Cemetery (Fogertown)

Visitation after Noon Friday

Pitt Buttery was born on March 26, 1926, in Clay County, Kentucky, the son of the late Lloyd and Lucy Depew Buttery. He is survived by four children, Virgil Buttery, Tammy Nicely and husband, Gary, and Melissa Abner, all of London, and Vernon Buttery and wife, Gail, of Manchester, fourteen grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren, plus a host of other friends and relatives to mourn his passing. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his eleven siblings, Clark, Janie, Hiram, Dan, Jessie and Stanley “Doc” Buttery, George, Mary and Steve Goins, Vicy Ackman and Roxie Allen.

He was a retired Caron Spinning Company employee and affiliated with Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

Pitt Buttery departed this life at St. Joseph – London on Monday, February 13, 2017, being 90 years, 10 months and 18 day of age.

Funeral services for Pitt Buttery will be conducted at 2 PM Friday in the Bowling Funeral Home Chapel with Wayne House officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery at Fogertown. The family of Pitt Buttery will receive friends at Bowling Funeral Home after 12 Noon Friday until the funeral hour of 2 PM.

