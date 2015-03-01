By

Plate It Up Cooking School will be Thursday January 26 at 6 PM at the Extension Office. Come enjoy a demonstration and sample three (3) Plate It Up recipes. These fruit and vegetable recipes can be grown in Kentucky gardens in the spring, summer or fall and are nutritious for you! Class is free and open to the public, but you must call 598-2789 to register.

