Plate It Up Cooking School will be on October 26 at 6 PM at the Clay County Extension Office. We will be sampling 3 Plate It Up recipes for your enjoyment. Plate It Up recipes incorporate fruits & vegetables that can be grown in Kentucky gardens. The recipes are tasty & nutritious. Come enjoy an evening of good food. Call 606-598–2789 to register.

