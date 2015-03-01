By

Plate It Up Cooking School is scheduled for March 16th at 6:00 pm at the Extension Office. The Plate It Up recipes are vegetables and fruits that can be grown in Kentucky gardens. Lora will demonstrate three recipes that you will get to sample. You must call 598-2789 to register so we will have enough food. Free and open to the public.

