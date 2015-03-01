By

A new state law is now in effect concerning playground safety. HB 38 bans registered sex offenders from public playgrounds unless they have advanced written permission to be on site by the government body (city council, etc.) that oversees the playground.

The Kentucky Constitution specifies that new laws take effect 90 days after the adjournment of the legislature unless they have a special effective date, are general appropriations measures, or include an emergency clause that makes them effective immediately upon becoming law. Final adjournment of the 2017 Regular Session was on March 30, making June 29 the normal effective date for most bills.