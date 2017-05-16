Poor People Are Cash Cows

By

Manchester and Clay County have been featured in an article “Being Poor Ain’t Cheap” in the online blog This Appalachia Life. Although Manchester is not the focus of the article is as the best example of how many large corporations target the poor and working poor saying there’s big money to be made on the backs of those who have no money.

https://www.thisappalachialife.com/single-post/2017/05/16/Being-Poor-Aint-Cheap