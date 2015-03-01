By

The City of Manchester will host a portable Zip Line Tuesday July 4 at the Ramsey Ball Park from 3 till 7 PM. The cost will be $5.00. Concessions will be available.

The City of Manchester annual Fireworks celebration will be held Tuesday July 4 at dusk at Rawlings and Stinson Park.

The City of Manchester will be closed on Monday July 3. Only emergency personnel will be on duty. City services will resume Tuesday July 4 including garbage services. This will enable city workers to enjoy the holiday and be on duty during the city’s Fourth of July celebrations.