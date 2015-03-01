Post Secondary Education

By

As the new academic year began at Red Bird Christian School and the Class of 2018 enters its last year of secondary education, the portraits of the Class of 2017 are still displayed on a bulletin board with their plans after graduation. The emphasis given for students to continue their education and training after graduation has resulted in 98% continuing to further their education or joining the Armed Forces for the last three years. Such a rate is rarely seen in most schools, let alone in the area served by Red Bird Mission.

