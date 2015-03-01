By

Circuit Court: Pre-Trial

Former Clay County Judge-Executive Joe Lewis Asher is scheduled for a pretrial hearing before Circuit Judge Oscar Gayle House in Clay County Circuit Court Monday May on two separate indictments. A pretrial hearing is a proceeding held before a trial to simplify the issues of law and fact and stipulate certain matters between the parties, in order to expedite justice and curtail costs at the trial according to usleagal.com.

Former Clay County Road Foreman Bufford Jarvis, age 57, and Asher, age 65, was indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury for: abuse of public trust; bribery of public servant and possession of forged instrument. According to the indictment that was released August 4 (2016) they dealt with public money or property as their own and installed tile on the property of George White and Harvey White on September 30 (2915) and installed concrete barriers on the property of the Burchell Day heirs on July 7 (2016). They also solicited $800.00 from George W. White on September 28 (2015) and $400.00 from Harvey White on July 7 (2016) for installation of tiles. They also possessed invoices that had been altered which contained the name and amount of George W. White ($915.84); Harvey White ($1,373.76); Joe Asher ($524.70) and Nathan Riley ($1,563.50) on July 22 (2016).

Bail was set at $50,000.00 and the office of Commonwealth’s Attorney Gary Gregory issued a warrant. Both were arrested and quickly met bond and were released from jail.

Asher and Jarvis were charged the second time by a Clay County Grand Jury during their regular September session. The new indictment lists eight counts of abuse of public trust and two counts of bribery of a public servant. Gregory did not issue arrest warrants with the new indictment. Both remain under their original $50,000.00 surety bonds.

Both men are named in two counts and listed separately on four counts. Asher and Jarvis are listed on the most serious charge of causing a Case 580L Series 2 Backhoe valued at more than $10,000.00 to be placed in the possession of Jarvis in (2015). They are also listed together for having a tile installed on property belonging to Jacks Creek Holiness Church on June 16 (2016).

Asher was charged with approving barriers placed on private property on Collins Fork July 11-15 (2015); having ten tiles (20 foot by 15 inches) valued at $1290.00 placed on his property on April 7 (2015) and soliciting $400.00 from Stanley and Sarah Frazier for installation of tile and gravel.

Asher fired Jarvis from his position and later resigned his own position on October 31 (2016) and released the following statement: “For the past 6 years, I have worked diligently to serve the people of Clay County to the best of my ability. I love this county and my desire has always been for it to thrive. However, for the well-being of my family and myself, I feel that it is time that I resign my position as County Judge Executive. I do this with a very heavy heart and with great reluctance, but I feel this to be for the best.

“To the citizens of Clay County, I wish to say thank you for allowing me to serve as your County Judge Executive. It has been an honor and a privilege. To the magistrates and other county executives, I wish to express my gratitude for being able to work side-by-side with you for the betterment of this great county.”

Governor Matt Bevin appointed Johnny Johnson as Judge-Executive January 4. Johnson is a three-term Clay County Magistrate and was selected by his Fiscal Court colleagues as Interim County Judge/Executive in November, following the resignation of Asher.

Johnson shall serve until the position is filled in accordance with the results of the November 2018 midterm elections, pursuant to the provisions of Section 152 of the Kentucky Constitution.

Albert Gilliam, Jeremiah Wilson, Rodney Dodson, Carrie Swafford, Stephen Roberts, Farlin Lawson and Kevin Eldridge are also scheduled for a pre-trial conference Monday.

Eldridge, age 52, of Crawfish Road (Manchester) was indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury on the following charges: operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicants (fourth of more offense) (aggravating circumstances); driving DUI suspended (third or greater offense) (aggravating circumstances) failure to wear seat belts; failure of owner operator to maintain required insurance (second offense); no insurance card; improper equipment and persistent felony offender (first degree). According to the indictment he failed field sobriety tests after operating a vehicle without a back window on November 5 (2016).

Gilliam, age 42, of Right Fork of Billy’s Branch (Manchester) was indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury on the following charge: escape (second degree). According to the indictment he escaped from a Clay County Detention Center work release group on November 1 (2016).

Lawson, age 48, of Taylor Subdivision (Manchester) was indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury on the following charges: operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicants (second offense) (aggravating circumstances); operating on suspended or revolked operators license; failure to wear seat belts; no insurance card; prescription of controlled substance not in proper container (first offense); giving officer false name or address; possession of controlled substance (first degree) (first offense); possession of controlled substance (second degree) (first offense). According to the indictment he failed field sobriety tests after driving while in possession of methamphetamine, hydrocodone and Suboxone on September 2 (2016).

Roberts, age 40, of Crawfish Road (Manchester) was indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury on the following charges: wanton endangerment (first degree); fleeing or evading police (first degree) (motor vehicle); fleeing or evading police (first degree) (on foot); reckless driving; resisting arrest; improper turn; possession of controlled substance (first degree); possession of drug paraphernalia; carrying concealed deadly weapon and operating motor vehicle while under the influence (alcohol, drugs or other intoxicants). According to the indictment he attempted to run Manchester Police Officer Jeff Couch and Assistant Police Chief Patrick Robinson off the road on May 25 (2016). He was found in possession of Oxycodone, a rifle and a handgun concealed in his vehicle.

Swafford, age 25, of Price Holler Road (Manchester) was indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury on the following charge: theft by unlawful taking (over $10,000.00) (auto). According to the indictment she took control over a 2014 Toyota Camry belonging to Peggy Jackson on September 5 (2016).

Dodson age 46 of North Highway 421 (Manchester) was indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury on the following charge: cultivating marijuana (over five plants). According to the indictment Dodson was cultivating seventy-one marijuana plants on May 29 (2015).

Wilson, age 28 of Paw Paw Road (Manchester) was indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury on the following charge: possession of controlled substance (first degree). According to the indictment Wilson was in possession of Percocet on October 7 (2015).

An indictment is not a conviction or indicator of guilt; anyone charged with a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The listed cases were scheduled at courts.ky.gov as of press time and may change by the court date.