By

Preschool Screenings will be held for the 2017/2018 School Year for 3 and 4 Year Olds for All Head Start and Clay Preschool Locations. Children who are 3 or 4 including children with special needs by August 1, 2017 are eligible for Head Start Children who are 4 by August 1, 2017 or are 3 with a disability are eligible for Preschool. Screenings will take place from 9:30-2:00 at several locations.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

March 27th- Burning Springs Elem

March 28th- Big Creek & Oneida community at Big Creek Elementary

March 28th- Goose Rock Elementary

March 29th- Paces Creek Elementary

March 30th- Hacker Elementary

March 31st- Manchester Elementary

If you are unable to attend the screening closet to your home, please attend a screening at another location.

On the day of the screening please bring proof of income (W-2 or tax return preferred)

All children are encouraged to apply for KCEOC Head Start/Clay County Preschool, including children that are homeless and children with disabilities. Program determination is based on income eligibility. Homeless Children are given priority. Transportation services will be provided when possible.