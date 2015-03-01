By

Wellness and prevention are essential for good health, which is why KentuckyOne Health is encouraging community members to take advantage of their covered wellness services. Most insurance companies cover preventive services at 100%. This includes biometric screenings, annual wellness exam, screening mammogram, pre-diabetic screening and flu vaccine.

Biometric screening

Biometric screenings are offered at your primary care provider office, for a quick check of weight, cholesterol, glucose and blood pressure.

Annual Wellness Exam with a Primary Care Provider

This important exam will create an annual personalized prevention plan through the completion of Health Risk Assessments and a review of things such as your medical history, medications and appropriate screenings.

Screening Mammogram

Based on your medical history and primary care provider’s recommendation, most women begin annual breast cancer screening with mammograms between ages 40 to 44. At age 45, women should have a mammogram every year. At age 55, your primary care provider may recommend continuing yearly screenings or getting a mammogram every two years.

Pre-diabetic screening (A1C test)

If you have diabetes, you should have an A1C test at least twice each year to find out your long-term blood glucose control. The A1C test provides a 3-month average of your blood sugar levels to see if your diabetes management plan is working.

Flu Vaccine

Getting an annual flu vaccination not only protects you, but the people around you – including those who are vulnerable to serious illness such as babies, young children, the elderly and people with chronic health conditions.

A primary care provider is the main provider in overall health and offers preventive care on an ongoing basis. It’s important to visit your health provider once a year to assess changes to your family medical history, such as smoking, drinking and exercise habits; vital signs like blood pressure, heart rate, respiratory rate and temperature; and to receive a top-to-bottom physical overview of the lungs, heart, extremities, abdomen and more.

Regular visits help ensure your primary care provider keep track of your health changes and also help you better understand and manage your health.

Check your insurance plan to make sure you are taking full advantage of preventive coverage. You can find information on preventive coverage at www.healthcare.gov.

To schedule an appointment with a primary care physician, visit chooseyourdoor.org or call 888.570.8091 to find a provider near you.