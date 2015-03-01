Promise Neighborhood Celebration

By

Berea College Promise Neighborhood is joining with Clay County Schools to celebrate what they’ve accomplished through their collaboration on the Promise Neighborhood grant. Community members are invited to attend the Clay County Promise Neighborhood Community Reception on Wednesday, May 17, 2 – 4 p.m. at the Clay County High School Cafeteria. Your RSVP will help us plan. Please respond by May 10 at:

https://bit.ly/ClayMay17

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Because of this work, students today are better prepared to begin kindergarten ready to learn, they are achieving at higher levels in mathematics and English language arts, and more students believe they can graduate high school and continue their education at a college, university or technical school.

The reception will highlight the work of the grant and encourage attendees to continue carrying the promise forward for all youth in Clay County.

Berea College Promise Neighborhood is a federally-funded initiative that approaches educational change holistically in Clay, Jackson and Owsley counties. This work began in 2012 and concludes this year. The grant totaled $59,932,934, 50% ($29,966,467) federal funds and 50% ($29,966,467) non-federal funds.