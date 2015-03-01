Promise Neighborhood Moving to Knox County

By

A $6 million federal grant announced Tuesday will help Berea College repeat in Knox County some of the work that the liberal arts school has done in three other counties to improve student achievement. If Congress approves, the total amount of money that might be available is $30 million over five years. Since 2011, Berea College has used Promise Neighborhoods funding from the U.S. Department of Education for reading programs, tutoring, and arts and cultural offerings in Clay, Jackson and Owsley counties. The college will continue some of the services in those counties with private funding from other organizations.

The grant announced Tuesday is separate because the Department of Education wanted Berea College to replicate its work elsewhere, said Dreama Gentry, executive director for Partners for Education, an organization started at the college in 1995.

The new “cradle to career” grant will serve more than 10,000 students in the Knox County, Barbourville Independent and Corbin Independent school districts.

“We will start serving them from birth all the way up until age 24,” Gentry said.

She said the plans for Knox will include early-childhood programs to prepare children for kindergarten; services to improve academics, particularly English and math, for students from elementary through high school; a program to increase the number of high school students who are ready for college; and another program to help college students complete their higher education.

“We provide a lot of college and career readiness, starting as early as middle school, getting kids to start thinking about a career and starting to think about college,” Gentry said.

It’s that cradle-to-career approach “that makes this grant stand out,” said Kay Dixon, superintendent of the Barbourville Independent School District.

“The structure goes beyond anything we could do as a stand-alone school district or agency,” Dixon said. “The approach is to improve what we are doing in the schools but bring together local agencies to collaborate in ways we have never been able to do before.”

About 40 people will be focused on the work in Knox County. The college plans to open Promise Neighborhoods offices in Barbourville and in the Corbin area, Gentry said.

About 48 percent of the children in Knox County live in poverty, compared to a national average of 22 percent, according to information provided by Gentry.

