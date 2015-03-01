Categories

Public Retirees

By Enterprise News

The Cumberland Valley Chapter of the Kentucky Public Retirees (KPR) will meet Tuesday, April 11 at David’s Steak House in Corbin. Mealtime will begin at 11:30 AM with the meeting to follow. The guest speaker will be Shawn Sparks the Government & Legislative Services Officer for Kentucky Retirement Systems. For more information call 606-877-0079.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!
Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Any retiree (and spouse) receiving retirement benefits from KERS, CERS, or SPRS is welcome to attend. Membership information will be available at the meeting or on the website kentuckypublicretirees.org.