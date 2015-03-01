By

The Cumberland Valley Chapter of the Kentucky Public Retirees (KPR) will meet Tuesday, April 11 at David’s Steak House in Corbin. Mealtime will begin at 11:30 AM with the meeting to follow. The guest speaker will be Shawn Sparks the Government & Legislative Services Officer for Kentucky Retirement Systems. For more information call 606-877-0079.

Any retiree (and spouse) receiving retirement benefits from KERS, CERS, or SPRS is welcome to attend. Membership information will be available at the meeting or on the website kentuckypublicretirees.org.