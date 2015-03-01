Public workshop on Red Bird watershed

By

Forest Service management officials invite public participation in an upcoming workshop for the Red Bird River watershed improvement project. Anyone interested in potential management activities on national forest lands in Clay and Leslie counties is encouraged to attend. The workshop will be held on Thursday, August 24 at EKU/Manchester at 1 PM. Anyone interested in attending the workshop may contact Bobby Claybrook or Randy Swilling with the Daniel Boone National Forest at 606-598-2192.

“We’re specifically interested in projects to improve wildlife habitat, soil and water quality, forest health, and road and trail surfaces,” said District Ranger Bobby Claybrook.

“This will be the third collaborative meeting so far this year. We’ve heard from a lot of people who shared excellent ideas and recommendations for watershed improvement, and we want to keep that momentum going.”