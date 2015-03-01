By

Clay County Public Library will hold their annual pumpkin carving for adults only at 6 PM Monday, October 23. (no children please!). Call 606-598-2617 to register.

Clay County Public Library will a family pumpkin carving at 6 PM Thursday, October 26. Call 606-598-2617 to register. (Limit 20)

Clay County Public Library will hold a family pumpkin carving at 6 PM Saturday, October 28. Call 606-598-2617 to register. (Limit 20).

