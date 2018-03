By

Clay County comes in at #6 in USA counties with lowest quality of life according to “24/7 Wall Street”. The online publication researched and shared a list of the 50 counties with the lowest quality of life in the United States. Of those 50 counties, 14 are in Eastern Kentucky. Four Kentucky counties are in the top ten.

