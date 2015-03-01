R.B. Corum Obit

By

R.B. Corum died Saturday

Funeral 1 PM Tuesday

Britton Funeral Home

Interment in Goose Rock Cemetery

Visitation Monday

Britton Funeral Home

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

R.B. Corum, 75, of Goose Rock, passed away Saturday January 7th, 2017 at his home. He is survived by one son Baxter Corum and wife Michelle, and one daughter Kim Bowling and husband Darin, all of Goose Rock.

He is also survived by one brother D.C. Corum and one sister Susan Gilliam both of London, KY, and the following grandchildren: Holly Spurlock and husband Michael, Austin Corum, Logan Corum, Darin Paul Bowling and one great grandson Micah Raleigh Spurlock.

He is preceded in death by his wife Pauline Corum, his parents Chester and Mamie Corum, and these brothers and sisters: Ida Bowling, Bud Corum, Mae Corum, Marshall Corum, and Sonny Corum.

The funeral service will be held 1 PM Tuesday January 10th, 2017 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Anthony Jordan and Verlin Gray officiating. Burial will follow in the Goose Rock Cemetery. Visitation will be after 6 PM Monday at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel.

http://www.brittonfh.com