R.L. Davidson Obit

By

R. L. Davidson 64 of Columbus (IN) died October 5

He was born in Oneida

Cremation is planned

Memorial service at a later date

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

R. L. Davidson, 64, of Columbus, died at 10:35 a.m. October 5, 2017, at Seymour Crossing Nursing Home.

R. L. was born May 19, 1953, in Oneida, Kentucky, the son of Howard and Betty A. King Davidson. He married Colleen Riley and she preceded him in death.

He previously drove a truck for Panther and Expedite and had worked as a welder for Arvin Industries.

Per R.L.’s wishes, cremation is planned. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Survivors include his sons, Ryan Davidson of North Vernon and Garrett Davidson of Niagara Falls, New York; brother, Ed Davidson of Milan, Indiana; sisters, Hazel Napier of Seymour and Teresa Holden of Columbus; grandchildren, Collin Davidson, Hunter Davidson, Jaxson Davidson and Masyn Little; step-siblings, Phyllis Brinkdopke of Cincinnati, Nancy Stephens of Miamisburg, Ohio, Garrett Riley of Columbus, Manuel Riley of Miamisburg, Ohio, and Tom Riley, Bob Riley and John Riley, all of Milan, Indiana; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Colleen; and brothers, Edgar Davidson and Harold Davidson.

Services provided by Jewell-Rittman Family Funeral Home.

You are invited to light a virtual candle and send a message to the family via the internet.

http://www.therepublic.com/2017/10/08/rl_davidson