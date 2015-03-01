Ralph Hibbard Obit

By

Ralph Hibbard died Saturday

Funeral Wednesday 2 PM

Rominger Funeral Home

Burial in Manchester Memorial Gardens

Full military honors

Visitation Tuesday

Rominger Funeral Home

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Mr. Ralph Hibbard, age 80 of Manchester departed this life on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at the Manchester Memorial Hospital. He was born on Friday, May 1, 1936 to Theo and Viola Poe Hibbard. He was a member of New Covenant Baptist Church and served his country in the United States Army.

He leaves to mourn his passing his wife of 39 years: Lillie Murphy Hibbard, his sons: Ralph Jason Hibbard and his wife Jessica, Mark Murphy and his fiancée Willa Smith, and his daughter: Nancy Kay Schmick and her husband Bob. Also surviving are 5 grandchildren: Dalton Murphy, Macy Murphy, Conner Schmick, Mia Esther Hibbard, and Maddox Trenton Ralph Hibbard, his brother: Roger Hibbard and his sister: Lorene Young.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Theo and Viola Hibbard, and his sisters Nancy Linders and Chloe Hibbard.

Funeral Services for Mr. Ralph Hibbard will be conducted on Wednesday, December 21, at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Charlie Murphy, Rev. Morris Thompson, Rev. Wade England and James Garrison will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens with full military honors.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

http://claycotalk.proboards.com/post/16761#JIM