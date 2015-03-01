Ramsey Ballpark Public Meeting

By

An open meeting is being held on Wednesday April 26, 2017 at 3 PM at the City of Manchester Council Room to discuss the application to the Land and Water Conservation Fund for funding of the proposed renovation and improvements to Ramsey Ballpark. Anyone with a significant supporting or opposing view is invited to voice that opinion at this meeting.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Under the Land and Water Conservation Fund Act of 1965 (Public Law 88-578), citizens are afforded the opportunity to express their views concerning the recreational needs of their community. Anyone with a significant supporting or opposing view is invited to voice that opinion in writing within two (2) weeks of the date of the meeting to:

Land and Water Conservation Fund Program

Governor’s Office

Department for Local Government

1024 Capital Center Drive

Suite 340

Frankfort, Kentucky 40601