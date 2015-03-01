By

A public meeting will be held concerning renovation and improvements to Ramsey Ballpark Wednesday April 12 at 3 PM in Stivers Hall at the Clay County Fiscal Court Administrative Building. Under the Land and Water Conservation Fund Act of 1965 citizens are afforded the opportunity to express their views concerning the recreational needs of their community.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Anyone with a significant supporting or opposing view is invited to voice that opinion at this meeting or in writing within two weeks of the date of the meeting to:

Land and Water Conservation Fund Program

Governor’s Office

Department for Local Government

1024 Capital Center Drive, Suite 340

Frankfort, KY 40601