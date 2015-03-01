Randy Lee Ball Obit

By

Randy Lee Ball died Thursday

Funeral Monday 1 PM

Rominger Funeral Home

Burial in Ball Cemetery (Sextons Creek)

Visitation Sunday

Rominger Funeral Home

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Mr. Randy Lee Ball, age 51 of Tyner departed this life on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on Monday, October 18, 1965 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Arthur Ball and Arvene Smith Hollin. He was a farmer and a member of the Baptist Church.

He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Susie Davis Ball, his children: Randy Tyler Ball and Matthew Taylor Ball, his mother: Arvene Hollin, his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Finley and Joyce Davis. Also surviving are his sisters-in-law: Peggy Sutherland and Chris and Lisa Ruth and James, his brothers-in-law: Charles Davis and Mona, James Davis and Melissa, and John Davis and Leslie, his sister: Belinda Cupp and her husband Anthony, his nieces: Hanna Cupp, Bridget Lock and her husband Spencer, his great niece: Sydney Lock, his great nephew: Sawyer Lock and a host of other nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father: Arthur Ball and his granny Edna Ball.

Funeral Services for Mr. Randy Lee Ball will be conducted on Monday, February 20 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Bob Burchette and Rev. Bobby Harris will be officiating. Burial will be in the Ball Cemetery in the Ball Road Community of Sextons Creek.

Visitation will be held on Sunday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.