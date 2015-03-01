Ray Pennington Sr Obit

By

Ray Pennington Sr., 83, of Richmond, Indiana passed away on July 10, 2017. He was born October 23, 1933 in Manchester, Kentucky to the late Robert and Carrie Pennington.

Ray accepted Christ at an early age and united with Shiloh Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the Korean War and worked at Swayne Robinson for 34 years. He loved riding motorcycles and keeping his car nice and shiny. He loved watching his “Soaps”. He married Helena Bennett Pennington on April 6, 1953.

Survivors include his children Ray Jr. (Sabrina), Craig, Faith Serf (Jonathan) and Hope Delroy (Shane); sisters: Daisy Wilson, Mae Lois Burden (Bud) and Barbara Johnson; brother: Charles Pennington (Anita); 13 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife: Helena Pennington; son: Kenneth Pennington; grandson: Mason Delroy; brother: Jack Pennington and a sister: Mary Lou Pennington.

The family would like to express a special thanks to Tonya Linkus and Melissa Delaney, who was his caretakers.

Family and friends may call on Friday, July 14, 2017 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church.

Service will be held Saturday, July 15, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. Burial will be held in Earlham Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.communityfamilyfh.com

